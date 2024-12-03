Rishabh Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in upcoming historical drama | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Rishabh Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Kannada film superstar Rishab Shetty gained nationwide popularity with 'Kantara'. This film received as much love in Hindi-speaking states as it did in the Southern states. After the immense success of 'Kantara', Rishab Shetty is now coming up with another Pan-India film. The first poster of his upcoming film 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' has been released. National Award-winning Rishab Shetty will be seen playing the lead role of Shivaji Maharaj in this film.

Rishab Shetty has shared the first poster of his upcoming film on X. While sharing this poster, he writes in his post, 'We are very proud and happy to present this. Epic Saga - A Brave Warrior, Pride of India - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'. He further writes, 'This is not just a film - it is a war cry in honour of a warrior who fought against all odds, challenged the might of the mighty Mughal Empire and created a legacy that can never be forgotten. Get ready for a magnum opus action drama, which is a different cinematic experience, as we are about to reveal the untold story'.

The film will be released in 2027

Rishab Shetty's upcoming historical drama will be released on January 21, 2027. The first look of this film directed by Sandeep Singh has received tremendous response from the audience. If we talk about Sandeep Singh, he has produced excellent films like Gabbar Is Back, Marry Kom, Sarabjit, Bhoomi and Aligarh among others. On the other hand, Rishabh is also prepping for the release of the prequel of his superhit film, titled Kantara: Chapter 1. The Pan India film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

