5 most asked questions about Vikrant Massey on Google search: Know their answers here

For the last 24 hours, the name of actor Vikrant Massey has been continuously making headlines in the entertainment world. He shared a social media post regarding his break from acting, which came as a big shock to the cine lovers. However, Vikrant has also given his clarification on this matter. But amidst all this, the name of The Sabarmati Report actor has also been top trending on Google, due to which people are also asking various kinds of questions about him. Let us know which 5 questions related to Vikrant Massey are being searched fiercely on Google.

1. Why did Vikrant Massey retire?

For the past day, the most discussed question related to Vikrant Massey on Google is why he has decided to leave the acting field like this at the peak of his career. In his Instagram post on Monday, he talked about returning home and said that his last two films will be released next year. He also thanked the fans. But after this, he has clarified that he is not retiring from acting and his statement has been misinterpreted. He just wants to take a break for some time to focus on his family.

2. How much does Vikrant Massey charge for a film?

Apart from this, the question about Vikrant Massey's fees was also in a lot of discussion on Google. Netizens are very curious to know how much Vikrant Massey charges for doing a movie. Vikrant charges about Rs 1-2 crore for a film. While his net worth is said to be around 20-26 crores.

3. Why is Vikrant Massey so famous?

As an outsider, Vikrant Massey has made his mark in Bollywood. Questions are also being asked on Google about his popularity and popularity. It is known that Vikrant is one of those select actors who have dominated from the small screen to the big screen. The actor made his acting debut with the show Dhoom Machao Dhoom in 2007 and got his first break in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh's film Lootera after 6 years. Earlier, Colors daily soap Balika Vadhu TV serial proved to be a turning point for his acting career. Vikrant Massey, who initially played side roles in movies, won the hearts of fans as a lead actor in many movies like Chhapaak, 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report. He has also featured in several hit OTT projects like Sector 36, Broken But Beautiful and Mirzapur.

4. How did Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur meet?

Actor Vikrant Massey's love life stories are also a topic of discussion among fans on Google. In which the headlines are also strong about his first meeting with his wife Sheetal Thakur. In an interview with Samdish, the 12th Fail actor has revealed that he met his now wife through a common friend. However, here's a twist! Vikrant friend liked Sheetal and wanted him to help but instead, Vikrant fell for her and later the two started dating. Yes! he is still in touch with that friend and both of them are happily married to their respective wives. Vikrant and Sheetal have also worked in Ektaa Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful. The couple got married in the year 2022. They were blessed with a baby boy in 2023. The couple has named their son Vardaan.

5. Is Vikrant Massey Hindu?

Vikrant Massey was born on April 3, 1987 in Mumbai to Jolly Massey and Meena Massey. If we talk about Vikrant Massey's religion, he practices Hinduism. His father belongs to the Christian community. While his mother Meena is a Sikh. In Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, he revealed that his brother Mohsin had accepted Islam at the age of 17. Apart from this, he has married a Pahadi girl of the Hindu religion. Therefore, every religion is respected in his family.

