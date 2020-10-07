Richa Chadha is all praises for bae Ali Fazal after Mirzapur 2’s trailer release

Mirzapur 2’s trailer is out and about and has left fans super excited for the second part of the popular web series. However, there is another special person who cannot contain her excitement after watching the trailer who is none other than actress Richa Chadha.
Richa was impressed by her beau Ali Fazal’s acting skills who is playing Guddu Bhaiya in the series. She penned down a heartfelt note praising him on social media. Richa took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of Fazal flaunting his body just like his character Guddu.
She captioned the image saying, “When @yehhaimirzapur released, people said bae @alifazal9 was a revelation! Because they’d seen him only in softer parts. But that’s an actors job! To become almost unrecognisable from one part to the next. My Hollywoodia Bollywoodia does that quite well! He can be chilling with Dame Dench with ease, while competing to become Mr Purvanchal ! The trailer of part 2 is about to drop and rest assured, you shall be surprised again. Guddu Pandit is on the way, Bus raste mein ande ka thela dikh gaya tha to thoda kha i ke aa rahe hain ! Congratulations team @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin @excelmovies @tamagnag @pankajtripathi @rasikadugal @battatawada @gurmmeetsingh Puneet Ji , Vibhor, @divyenndu @rajeshtailang @sheeba.chadha.”
Meanwhile, Ali shared the trailer on his Instagram handle saying, “Waqt ki ulti ginti shuru Ab hoga asli bhokaal #Mirzapur2.”
Richa and Ali have together worked in comedy film series Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. And now they are all set to be seen onscreen once again in the third installment of the same.
Talking about Mirzapur series, it has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. Mirzapur 2 also has actors Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu, Shweta Tripathi, Vikrant Massey and Rasika Duggal in the pivotal roles.