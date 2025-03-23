Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer expresses gratitude to CBI for clearing her name in Sushant Singh Rajput death case The CBI has closed two cases related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer thanked the CBI for investigating from all angles and giving her a clean chit.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed separate closure reports in two cases related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. One case is related to abetting Sushant to suicide, registered by his father KK Singh, while the second case has been registered by the actor's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty against his sisters. The CBI filed a closure report before a special court in Patna in the case filed by Sushant's father, while the closure report in the second case was presented before a special court in Mumbai.

In the above, officials said that now the courts will decide whether to accept the report or order the agency to investigate further. On this, actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde praised the closure report and thanked the CBI for 'thoroughly investigating every aspect of the case from all angles'.

Postmortem report says suffocation was the cause of death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old. The postmortem conducted at Cooper Hospital concluded that the actor died due to suffocation.

CBI investigated two separate cases

CBI investigated two separate cases. One was a case filed by Sushant's father KK Singh with Patna Police, in which Rhea was accused of abetting suicide and withdrawing Rs 15 crore from the actor's bank account and the second case was filed by Rhea in Bandra, in which Sushant's sisters have been accused of giving him medicines based on a fake prescription issued by a Delhi doctor.

Rhea alleged that the death was due to the medicine

In the case registered before the Bandra police and later taken over by the CBI, Rhea had alleged that Sushant died five days after these medicines were given to him in the wrong manner.

There is no evidence to prove the allegation

Officials said that based on the opinion of experts, crime scene analysis, witness statements and forensic reports, the CBI concluded that there is no evidence to prove the allegation that someone might have forced the actor to commit suicide. They also added that the agency has finally decided to file its final report, which will put an end to the five-year-long conspiracy speculation surrounding the death of the Bollywood star.

Spreading false stories is completely unfair, says actor's lawyer

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde praised the closure report filed by the CBI. He said in a statement, 'We are grateful to the CBI for thoroughly investigating every aspect of the case from all angles and closing the case. It is completely unfair to spread false stories in social media and electronic media.'

