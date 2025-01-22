Remo D'Souza, Rajpal Yadav and Sugandha Mishra receive death threats, case registered

Follow us on Image Source : X Remo D'Souza, Rajpal Yadav and Sugandha Mishra have received death threats via mail

Three artists from the entertainment industry have received death threats recently. This includes actor Rajpal Yadav, comedian singer Sugandha Mishra and National Award-winning choreographer Remo D'Souza. These death threats were received via mail and the person who sent the threat namely Bishnu. Mumbai police have taken the matter into cognizance.

According to information received from Mumbai Police sources, the police have received news of three names from the entertainment industry, Remo D'Souza, comedian Sugandha Mishra and Rajpal Yadav, receiving threats through email on different days. 'We are monitoring your activities and want to put this in your knowledge that this is not a publicity stunt,' read the mail sent by a person called Bishnu. The person who sent the threat wrote in the mail that the messages had been sent, keeping in mind the confidentiality and seriousness.

All three artists received this threat at different times, after which based on Rajpal Yadav's complaint, the police have registered a case under section 351 (3) of the CrPC. Sugandha Mishra's case has been taken cognizance of and Remo has filed a complaint regarding the death threats. However, these are not the first celebs who received death threats recently.

2024 was a bittersweet year for the two biggest superstars of India. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman had no release last year and they were on the target list of goons. Both the superstars had received death threats in 2024. While Bishnoi's gang not only took responsibility for the threat but also shot fired outside Salman's Mumbai residence. On the other hand, an accused was detained in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on the charges of a threat sent to Shah Rukh Khan on November 12. He is currently in Police custody. Now it remains to see what course of action Mumbai Police will take in Remo, Sunanda and Rajpal's death threat case.

