Chhaava trailer launch: Rashmika Mandanna hops her way through stage, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Rashmika Mandanna attends Chhaava trailer launch despite injury

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna came from Hyderabad in a wheelchair to Mumbai to attend the trailer launch of the film Chhaava. Her video of limping and hopping at the event is also going viral on social media. During this, her co-actor Vicky Kaushal was seen providing support to the Animal actor. However, social media users were not very pleased with Rashmika. Netizens called her out for not being graceful at the event as she's playing the larger-than-life role of Maharani Yesubai Bhosle in Chhaava.

Watch the video here:

What did netizens say?

This video has been uploaded by all the paparazzi pages, in which you can see Rashmika Mandanna jumping on one leg. Seeing this video, a user made fun of her and wrote, 'Seems that Didi was a great hockey player earlier.' Another comment read, 'She could have sat at home and taken care of her leg instead of doing gymnastics at the trailer launch of such a serious film.' Another user wrote, 'What's the point of all this when you can't have the gracefulness and poise of the character you play.'

Chhaava cast

Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' is set to release in theatres next month. Before this, the powerful trailer of the film has been released. Vicky will be seen in the role of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika as Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale of the Maratha Empire and Akshay Khanna as Aurangzeb. Apart from them, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhupalam, Santosh Juvekar and Pradeep Rawat will also be seen in important roles.

Chhaava release date

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar while Maddock Films has produced it. The music is given by AR Rahman. Although Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava was to be released in theatres on December 6 last year. But given the box office clash with South superstar Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, its release date was postponed. Now, this movie will be released in theatres across the world on Valentine's Day, i.e. February 14, 2025.

Also Read: 7 stills from Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava trailer that speak volumes of its grandeur