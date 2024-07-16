'Reimagining a classic...', Dulquer Salman showers praise on Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Sarfira

Sarfira is garnering positive reviews nationwide for the brilliant acting skills of Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan. Also garnered appreciation for its good storyline. Dulquer Salman shared his feedback after watching Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan starrer Sarfira. He shared his thoughts on social media.

Dulquer Salman took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote, "Reimagining a classic into another language is always so difficult! But my dear @Sudha_Kongara does it effortlessly, making it authentic and rooted!" Kudos to all the actors @akshaykumar sir, so sincere #radhikkamadan so delightful and #simabiswas maam makes your insides hurt when she's hurting. Ably supported by a fab SirPareshRawal sir and was such a joy to see our @realsarathkumar. Big congrats to @Suriya_offl Anna and #Jyothika Maam for bringing this story to a wider audience. Love always to my bro @gvprakash for his boundless talent."

Recently, a famous multiplex chain Inox PVR has announced a strange offer for the audience of Sarfira. People who go to watch this film in theatres will get a cup of tea and two free samosas with valid tickets. The offer is not just this, but the merchandise of the film will also be available for free with the order.

Sarfira is the remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru featuring Suriya as the main lead. Inspired by the events from the life of Air Deccan Founder Captain G R Gopinath, the 2020 original won five National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film and Best Actor.

Sarfira also features Seema Biswas in a pivotal role. Apart from Akshay, the supporting cast includes Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan. The film has been directed by National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the original version. The film is produced by the late Aruna Bhatia of Cape of Goof Films, Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

