Timothee Chalamet fans buckle up! The Hollywood star is set to collaborate with filmmaker Josh Sadie for his upcoming film with A24 Movie. According to a report in PTI, the 28-year-old will not only star but also produce the project titled Marty Supreme. The film is written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, who are also producing the film alongside Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

A24 movie also confirmed the news on X (previously called Twitter) with a poster that read, Marty Supreme, MADE IN AMERICA. The caption of the post mentioned Josh Safdie's MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon.

Marty Reisman was an American table tennis player and author. He was the 1958 and 1960 U.S. men's singles champion and also the hardbat champion in the 1997 U. He died in December 2012. The project reunites Safdie, 40, with A24 Movie with which he previously collaborated for “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time. Chalamet has been a part of projects like "Wonka", "Dune" and "Call Me by Your Name".

Recently, a third Dune movie has not been greenlit by Warner Bros., Villeneuve has promised that he'll only go forward with making the film, based on Herbert's Dune Messiah novel if he knows for a fact that it will be better than Dune: Part Two, reported Variety. The film's predecessor, Dune: Part One, received ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and won for original music, sound, film editing, cinematography, production design, and visual effects. The first film grossed over $400 million at the global box office.

For the unversed, Timothee Chalamet is an American and French actor and has featured in several projects including Dune: Part One, Wonka, Call Me By Your Name, Little Women, Bones and All, Beautiful Boy, Lady Bird, A Rainy Day in New York and Hot Summer Nights among others. He has bagged several accolades including Gotham Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, Austin Film Critics Association, Chicago Film Critics and Boston Society of Film Critics.

