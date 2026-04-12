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Ranveer Singh praises Dhurandhar sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, says 'you make the impossible easy'

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Ranveer Singh thanked Dhurandhar sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee for "guiding" him to his best potential. He also called him a master of his craft, saying, "you make the impossible easy."

Ranveer Singh with Dhurandhar sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee
Ranveer Singh with Dhurandhar sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee Image Source : Instagram/ Bishwadeep Chatterjee
New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh recently took to social media to appreciate sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, who worked on the spy thriller Dhurandhar. He called him a master of his craft and also thanked him for "enriching" his work and "guiding" him to his best potential.

While resharing Aditya Dhar's Instagram post about Bishwadeep Chatterjee, on his Instagram Stories, Ranveer wrote, "Bishuda thank you for always enriching my work. Guiding me to my best potential and always doing it with a benevolent smile and a warm hug. Such is your mastery that you make the impossible look easy. Your greatness is a gift to us. @bishwadeepchatterjee (sic)." 

India Tv - Screengrab taken from Ranveer Singh's Instagram story.
(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RANVEER SINGH)Screengrab taken from Ranveer Singh's Instagram story.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh makes history as his sequel hits Rs 1000 crore net in Hindi

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