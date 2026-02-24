'You may be Ranveer Singh…': Karnataka HC flags actor's remarks in Kantara row, no coercive steps till March 2

New Delhi:

The Karnataka High Court has issued notice in a case involving Ranveer Singh who participated in the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), organised by the Government of Goa. The matter relates to an incident during the event, where the Dhurandhar actor mimicked the role played by Rishab Shetty in Kantara Chapter 1. During this, he allegedly referred to a deity as a female ghost, which led to the present proceedings.

Karnataka HC orders no coercive action against Ranveer Singh till March 2

The court, while taking up the matter, directed that objections be filed by the next date of hearing. It also said that the respondent state shall not take any coercive steps against the petitioner until the case is heard on Monday, March 2. With notice now issued and interim protection granted, the matter is set to be heard next week.

What happened inside Karnataka High Court in Ranveer Singh Kantara controversy?

The matter in the Ranveer Singh Kantara row came up before Justice M Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High Court, where the FIR has been registered under BNS Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 299 (deliberate malicious acts to outrage religious feelings), and 302 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings).

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya appeared for Singh and, at the outset, acknowledged the issue. “At the outset, I admit completely insensitive statement made by me has led to this complaint being filed,” he said, referring to the remarks made by Ranveer at IFFI Goa, as per a Live Law report.

As the hearing progressed, the Court referred to the context of the remarks. “Rishab Shetty was performing act of diety. Goddess Chamundi. He maybe aware may not be aware of imp of the religious sentiments towards diety,” the judge observed. The Court went on to underline the impact of such actions. “Act of mimicking Shetty would definitely hurt. You must be responsible in your statements. You cant be loose tongue at all. You may be Ranveer Singh, you may be anybody. Whether there is mens rea or not we will examine,” it said.

The judge further noted the influence public figures carry. “You being actor have influence on so many people. When you have that you should be responsible. You may mimick you may do anything. You have no right to hurt anyone's religious sentiments…your apology will take back the words? I may forget you may forget internet never forgets.” To this, Poovayya responded, “I bow down.”

The Court continued, “When actor go on stages and try to do all this. You have to exercise caution…religious sentiment of the people of the region should be respected.” It added, “You speaking of a diety, mimicking of a diety. Why film was made explanation is there. But standing on a stage you cannot take it so lightly.”

Poovayya submitted, “I am willing to do everything which undoes my recklessness.” Appearing for the complainant, counsel said, “I’ll file my objections,” while also adding, “He is our Karnataka’s son in law. It is not wound at heart but at my soul.” The Court responded, “Sentiments of people of state cannot be taken on ride by anybody. You have definitely hurt the sentiments.”

Poovayya, while referring to legal provisions, said as per Live Law, “I am Imran Pratapgarhi it was said that for offence of 196, 302 BNS there must be deliberate statement made to cause discomfort (sic).” The Court clarified its view, saying, “I'm not saying it is deliberate statement. It is gross ignorance. It is a sacred act of the region.” Poovayya replied, “Correct.”

During the exchange, the complainant’s counsel said the actor continued despite being cautioned. “He was asked to stop?” the Court asked. Counsel replied, “Yes. Don't do that he says…”

The State submitted that the complaint had been considered by the Magistrate. “Complaint is filed. Magistrate has considered it. Not that Magistrate has referred like any other case,” it said. Poovayya countered, “It is one line order. It says its a fit case of investigation...your lordships have held that careless statements do not mean deliberate under BNS.”

The state maintained, “Person asked him to stop. Despite that. It was not reckless.”

Poovayya urged the Court to examine the video. “There was a video. Please see it… Please see the video. Seeing it is believing.”

The Court then directed that objections be filed and listed the matter for Monday. “You file objections I’ll take it on monday. But don't take coercive steps till then. You (Ranveer Singh) are reckless have no right to do what you have done,” it said.

Poovayya again responded, “I bow down,” and added, “If your lordship find it as reckless, please consider if I need to go through rigours of criminal proceedings.”

With that, the Karnataka High Court granted interim protection from coercive action till the next hearing, while making it clear that the issue of responsibility and its legal implications will be examined further in the Ranveer Singh Kantara row.

