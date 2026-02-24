Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to include two recreated retro songs? Reddit thinks it knows which ones

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 is set to release in less than a month now, but the buzz around the film is at an all-time high already. Apart from the stellar cast and storyline, one of the highlights of the film has to be its music album. The makers recreated popular retro songs, which were loved by the audience.

As makers keep Dhurandhar 2 updates tightly under wraps, eagle-eyed Reddit users have identified two more retro songs that are likely to be recreated and incorporated in the sequel. Let's find out.

Are these the retro songs in Dhurandhar 2?

Reddit users have posted a screenshot of the post-credit scene, which consists of two songs that weren't included in Dhurandhar Part 1. 'Afreen Afreen', sang by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with lyrics by Javed Akhtar and 'Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' by Mohammed Rafi from album 'Aadmi Sadak Ka', seem to have been incorporated by the makers this time. However, please note that is a Reddit-based post and India TV doesn't independently verify the information.

(Image Source : REDDIT/R/DHURANDHAR)Dhurandhar 2 retro songs

Which retro songs were used in Dhurandhar Part 1?

Aditya Dhar and the makers cleverly incorporated several retro songs, some remixed and some not, as a part of the storyline. Na To Karavan Ki Talaash Hai, Rambha Ho, Hawa Hawa, Run Down The City - Monica - Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Na Dil De Pardesi Nu (Jogi), were some of the songs in Dhurandhar 1.

Dhurandhar Part 1 and Dhurandhar Part 2: OTT platforms

While Dhurandhar Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix, Dhurandhar Part 2 will release on JioHotstar around mid-May, long after the film completes its theatrical run.

Dhurandhar Part 1 featured Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait. Spoiler alert: The sequel will continue without him; however, he is expected to appear in flashback scenes. The film will release on March 19 clashing with Yash's Toxic at the box office.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Is Ba***ds Of Bollywood star playing 'Bade Sahab' in Ranveer Singh's sequel?