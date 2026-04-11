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Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others enjoy bhajan and garba at Anant Ambani's birthday bash

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Anant Ambani celebrated his 31st birthday in Jamnagar with a star-studded bash attended by Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others. Videos from bhajan and garba dance event has surfaced online.

Bollywood celebs attended Anant Ambani's birthday bash in Jamnagar.
Bollywood celebs attended Anant Ambani's birthday bash in Jamnagar. Image Source : Viral Bhayani
New Delhi:

Anant Ambani, youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, turned 31 on April 10, 2026, and celebrated his birthday with a grand star-studded event in Jamnagar. The celebration was attended by prominent celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others. Several pictures and videos from the night have gone viral on the internet.

Apart from the cake-cutting ceremony, a special bhajan session and garba dance were also organised by the Ambani family. In the videos, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, and other celebrities can be seen enjoying and singing at the event.

Take a look at some of the videos from the event below:

This is a developing story.

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Ranveer Singh Gauri Khan Janhvi Kapoor Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant
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