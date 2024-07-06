Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: 5 highest-grossers of birthday boy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: Top 5 films of the actor

Bollywood's well-known star Ranveer Singh has become a household name worldwide for his energetic and mind-blowing acting. He is also famous for his fashion and trying unique outfits that gain a huge audience's attention. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' romantic-comedy flick Band Baaja Baaraat, in 2010. He even won the Filmfare Award for the Best Male Debut.

Ranveer also did period drama films like Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). In his acting career, he had played several amazing roles, portraying every character with pure honesty and bringing it to life. Well, it's Ranveer Singh's birthday today, the powerhouse of the Hindi film industry. On this occasion, let us take a look at his 5 super hit movies which made a mark in the industry and became highest grosser in his filmography.

Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was Ranveer's first film with the director. It is a story about two lovers, Ram and Leela but they can't be together because, for the last 500 years, their families are not on good terms. In the end, they both realise a sacrifice has to be made to end the dispute between their families. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 117.53 nett in India and over Rs 200 crore as its gross worldwide collection.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

It is a period drama film and the actor's second movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The story is about Peshwa Bajirao who is married to Kashibai. Later on, he falls in love with a warrior princess, Mastani. In the movie, they both are seen struggling to fight for their love despite their families not agreeing to it. The gross worldwide collection of the film stood at Rs 363 crore and collected nearly Rs 180 crore nett in India.

Padmaavat (2018)

This 2018 release is one of the most successful movies in Ranveer's career. It also featured Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. As per Sacnilk, the film's nett collections in India stood at Rs 302.15 crore.

Simmba (2018)

Rohit Shetty's directorial Simmba featured Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn in important roles. The story revolves around a corrupt police officer Simmba, who works for a smuggler Dhruva. Soon, things take a turn when Simmba decides to take revenge with Dhruva who once assaulted a woman. The film grossed nearly Rs 400 crore across the globe, which includes Rs 240.30 nett from India.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

The film crossed more than Rs 300 crores worldwide and got a huge amount of love from the audience. It is a story about Rocky, a Punjabi man and Alia Bhatt, a journalist from Bengal. Despite the differences, they both fall in love with each other. Later, both of them decide to live with each other's family after facing opposition from their families.