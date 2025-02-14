Ranveer Allahbadia's Mumbai residence found locked, police fail to contact him: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Ranveer Allahbadia

Mumbai Police are currently unable to reach YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, who is at the center of a controversy involving obscene remarks made on the now-deleted YouTube show India's Got Latent. According to multiple media reports, the police have been unable to contact Allahbadia, with his phone switched off and his residence in Versova locked. Despite multiple attempts to summon him for questioning, the 26-year-old has yet to comply with the investigation into his remarks.

Earlier this week, Allahbadia had been asked to appear before the Khar Police Station for questioning in connection with the case. He failed to show up, prompting a second summons from the police. Allahbadia’s request to have his statement recorded at his residence was denied. The police had previously visited his flat but found it locked, with no signs of his presence.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made controversial remarks about parents and sex on India's Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina. This led to multiple FIRs filed across India, with the Assam Police naming Allahbadia and others for promoting obscenity and vulgar discussions. An FIR in Assam charges Allahbadia under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. Similar cases have been filed in Mumbai.

As part of the investigation, the Mumbai and Assam police have summoned at least 50 individuals, including the show's participants, to record statements. Several key figures, including Apoorva Makhija and Ashish Chanchlani, have already given their statements.

In response to the backlash, Allahbadia issued a public apology on social media, admitting a lack of judgment during the show. Meanwhile, Samay Raina also removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from his channel, pledging full cooperation with authorities.

The controversy has taken a toll on Allahbadia’s online presence, with his YouTube accounts losing over 1.5 lakh subscribers in just three days.