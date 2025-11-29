Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce pregnancy on 2nd wedding anniversary: 'Little wild one on the way' Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are expecting their first child. The couple announced the news through an anniversary post on Saturday, November 29, 2025, on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary. Take a look at the post here.

Actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have announced that they are expecting their first child on their second wedding anniversary. Sharing the joyful news with fans and followers, the couple wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (sic)."

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur, on November 29, 2023. Fans and industry colleagues have congratulated the couple. Panchayat actor Faisal Malik wrote, "Mubarak hoooo," along with red heart emojis.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce pregnancy

Social media users flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes. One Instagram user commented, "Happy anniversary! Hope you had some red rice kheer (sic)." Another added, "Congratulations and all the best wishes (sic)." So far, the post has received over 7,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Take a look at the post below:

About Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's marriage

The couple tied the knot in November 2023. Sharing pictures from their wedding celebration, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wrote in a joint Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried (sic)."

For the unversed, Randeep Hooda's wife Lin Laishram is an actress and has appeared in films like Jaane Jaan, Mary Kom, Axone and others. She also made a cameo appearance in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

