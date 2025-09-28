Fourth-generation actor, who has 7 Filmfare awards, is married to a National awardee; guess who? On the occasion of Ranbir's 43rd birthday, let's have a look at his films, family, legacy and net worth.

New Delhi:

Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s leading actors, has carved a niche for himself in the Indian film industry with his versatile performances and consistent box office successes. Born on September 28, 1982, into the illustrious Kapoor family, Ranbir represents the latest generation of actors from one of India’s most celebrated cinematic lineages.

His grandfather, Raj Kapoor, and father, Rishi Kapoor, were legendary actors, giving Ranbir a strong cinematic heritage and an early introduction to the film world. On the occasion of Ranbir's 43rd birthday, let's have a look at his films, family, legacy and net worth.

Ranbir Kapoor films

Ranbir made his acting debut with the romantic drama Saawariya (2007), which, despite mixed reviews, marked his entry into Bollywood. Over the years, he has delivered notable performances in films such as Wake Up Sid (2009), Rockstar (2011) and Barfi! (2012), Tamasha (2015), Sanju (2018), and Brahmastra (2022). His choice of diverse roles, from intense romantic leads to biographical portrayals, has earned him critical acclaim and widespread audience appreciation.

Ranbir Kapoor accolades

Throughout his career, Ranbir Kapoor has received numerous accolades. He is a multiple Filmfare Award winner, with honours including Best Actor for performances in Rockstar, Barfi!, and Sanju. In addition to Filmfare, he has been recognised at several award platforms for his acting, style, and contributions to Indian cinema, cementing his status as one of Bollywood’s most talented performers. The actor has 7 Filmfare awards in the best actor debut, popular and critic categories.

Ranbir Kapoor's wife

In his personal life, Ranbir Kapoor is married to the National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt, another leading figure in contemporary Indian cinema. The couple, both hailed for their acting skills and on-screen charisma, married in 2022 and have since become one of Bollywood’s most talked-about pairs. Their partnership has also been highlighted in the media and on social platforms for its blend of talent, charm, and popularity.

Ranbir Kapoor's net worth

Financially, Ranbir Kapoor is among Bollywood’s wealthiest actors. While Ranbir Kapoor has been featured on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list and has an estimated net worth of around Rs 345 crore to Rs 400 crore, Forbes has not released a recent official figure for his net worth as of September 2025. His highest-grossing film is Animal, which earned Rs 900 crore at the box office.

Beyond commercial success, Ranbir’s legacy lies in his consistent contribution to Indian cinema, balancing mainstream appeal with artistic performances. With a career spanning over 15 years, a string of hit films, multiple awards, and a strong fan base, Ranbir Kapoor remains a prominent and influential figure in Bollywood.

Also Read: Flop star kid, who runs an empire of Rs 1200 crore | Who's he?