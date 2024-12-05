Rana Daggubati shares special post for cousin Naga Chaitanya on his wedding day with Sobhita

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Naga Chaitanya with cousin rana Daggubati

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala began a new journey of their lives after the two tied the knot in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The wedding ceremony was held in the city's Annapurna Studios and was attended by many celebrities and Naga's cousin Rana Daggubati was one of them. The Baahubali star even shared a smiling picture of himself with the groom donning the traditional attire on the special day. ''Pellikodudo,'' Rana Daggubati wrote along with the picture. It roughly translates to 'groom'.

Resharing the wedding pictures of Naga and Sobhita on his Insta Stories, the actor also congratulated the newlyweds and wrote, ''Congratulations to these two'' along with two heart emojis. Earlier, the father of the Laal Singh Chadha star and veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni also shared a series of pictures from Naga-Chaitanya's wedding ceremony.

''Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives,'' Nagarjuna wrote in his post.

''This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude,'' he added.

The wedding took place at around 8:15 pm on Wednesday, following the local traditions. For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari and completed her look with temple jewellery. On the other hand, Naga wore traditional white outift.

