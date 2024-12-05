Pushpa 2 Twitter Review: Allu Arjun's film captivates massive crowd on Day 1, fans call it a 'blockbuster'

Follow us on Image Source : X Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 film titled Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 Twitter Review: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally released worldwide. The hype around Pushpa 2 has been unmatchable and its pre-release earning are evident for it. The film has already churned out good numbers for its producers ahead of its theatrical release. Pushpa 2 has been released in cinemas in over 21,000 screens on Day 1 and most of the shows are already housefull. Many people who are watching the first and early shows of Pushpa 2 are putting out their reviews about the film on social media. If you are also planning to watch the film in cinemas, then it is highly recommended that you take a look at some of the first reviews of the audience.

One user on X (previously called Twitter) praised Allu Arjun's performance and called the film a 'supreme mass entertaining film'. ''ALLU ARJUN delivers what he has promised to all his fans, “JHUKEGA NHI SAALA” Pushpa 2 is a mammoth entertainer from 1st scene itself,the character Pushpa runs in his blood now… Allu Arjun Jathara Sequence will be remembered for years, icon star delivers a ICONIC PERFORMANCE, that will be the talk of the town for coming months,'' the user wrote.

Another user shared a clip from inside the theatre featuring an iconic scene of Allu Arjun dressed up as a woman in a saree.

Praising Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2, another user called the film a 'full paisa wasool'.

A user named The Orange Wave wrote, ''A decent one time watch film with good first half and good 1hr into 2nd half but goes flat in last 30 mins and ends with a unnecessary cliffhanger.''

A fan of Allu Arjun is confident of him winning a National Award for Pushpa 2 after watching the film. ''An #AlluArjun thanadavam and a #Sukumar madness!! The elevations without any fight scenes is something only he aces at. Some peak madness that is. Only negative is the dragging of the plot for a part 3,'' he wrote.

Another user, who claims to be a Shah Rukh Khan fan, praised Allu Arjun for his performance in the film and wrote, ''Just finished watching #Pushpa2 hai boss ..from entry scene to that saree wala dance and climax paisa vasool.''

On the other hand, some user also called Pushpa 2 a 'below average' film. One netizen wrote, ''Pushpa Movie Review: Below Average Very Poor. Even a single star is more for this film. Predictable Story Cinematography & picture taking quality is pathetic. Fights Scenes are Looking like Joke BG ineffective.''