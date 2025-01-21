Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to be screened at Mahakumbh 2025

Follow us on Image Source : X Read about Ramayana: Legend of Prince Rama Mahakumbh screening here

The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the major religious events of Hinduism. The grand Maha Kumbh mela, which is being organised in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from January 13 is the talk of the nation right now. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. According to religious beliefs, a person attains salvation by bathing at the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati during the Maha Kumbh. Not only devotees from the country but also foreign devotees have come to take a holy dip. And it seems like the religious event is taking a mythological turn now. Excel Entertainment on Tuesday announced that they are screening their film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama at Mahakumbh 2025.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama's Kumbh screening

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama will be screened on January 23, 2025, at the Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj. Schoolchildren and devotees have been invited to see the Indo-Japanese anime based on Valmiki's Ramayana in its brand-new 4K restoration. With the help of Japanese artistry, the event seeks to introduce young children to the classic Indian epic. This special screening is to be held at the Maha Kumbh and will take place at Divya Prem Seva Shivir at Sector 6 near Netra Kumbh in Prayagraj, starting from 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

About the film

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama will hit theatres across India for the first time in Ultra HD 4K on January 24, 2025. It is significant to note that this is a multi-language release that includes Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and English versions of the anime film. The theatrical distribution of the film is being done by Geek Pictures India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment.

