Ramayana: Fresh update on Ranbir Kapoor's mythological movie as actor wraps up shooting for part 1 'Ramayana' has turned Ranbir Kapoor's most-awaited film. A new update is out regarding the film as the Bollywood actor wrapped up shooting for the first part.

New Delhi:

One of the most awaited films of Bollywood, 'Ramayana', whose shooting has been going on for a long time, has finally been completed. Yes! Ranbir Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for the first part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The audience eagerly waits for every update of the film and just in time, the makers have shared a new update. While the film is releasing next year, the first look of the film will soon be out. Moreover, the makers have also revealed the date. However, amid all this, a video is going viral on social media, in which Ranbir Kapoor is seen giving an emotional speech on the shooting set of 'Ramayana'.

What is the viral video?

A video is going viral from the shooting set of the upcoming film 'Ramayana'. It is also being said that this video is from the last day of shooting of Ramayana Part 1. In this, Ranbir Kapoor is seen giving an emotional, heart-touching speech. Along with this, the actor is also seen thanking the makers. He also thanked his co-stars - Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey and others who are a part of it. He further said that he finds it difficult to give a speech when a very big event is over. In another video, he was also seen giving a tight hug to Ravi Dubey, who is playing the role of Lakshman in this film.

The first glimpse of the film will be shown on this day

The wait for the film 'Ramayana' is about to end, because filmmaker Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari are going to show the first glimpse of this film on July 3. Sharing the information, the makers said that the first look of Ramayana will be launched in 9 major cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Kochi. Now the fans are eagerly waiting for this day.

Mega budget project

While Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Ram in the film, Sai Pallavi will be seen playing the role of Goddess Sita. On the other hand, KGF actor Yash is playing 'Ravan', who has completed the shoot of his part. And while Sunny Deol is playing Hanuman in the film, Lara Dutta will be seen in the role of Kaikayi. Part 1 is reportedly being made on the mega budget of Rs 835 crore.

When will the film be released?

The first part of 'Ramayana' will be released on Diwali next year in 2026 and its second part will be released on Diwali in 2027. The films are being directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Yash and Namit Malhotra.

