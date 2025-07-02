Social media ban lifted from Pakistani artists? Mawra Hocane's Insta account visible in India after 2 months The ban on Pakistani actress Mawra Hussain's Instagram account seems to have been lifted in India. Her profile is now visible to Indian users.

New Delhi:

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists were banned in India. But, seems like the ban has now been lifted from Mawra Hocane’s Instagram account in India. From Tuesday night, Indian users are able to access the actress's profile. It can be seen on Mawra's Instagram story that she has shared a video of her Indian film debut, 'Sanam Teri Kasam'. The film that was released in 2016 also marked the acting debut of Harshvardhan Rane.

The account was blocked for about two months

Pakistani actress' Instagram account has been blocked in India for about two months. But on Tuesday, the ban was lifted from Mawra's account. However, the ban on the Instagram accounts of many other stars, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan continues. The profiles of these stars are still not visible to Indian users.

Sanam Teri Kasam video on Insta Story

For the unversed, Mawra Hocane has 9.8 million followers on Instagram. She has shared many posts on her Instagram story. One of these is the video of the Bollywood film 'Sanam Teri Kasam'. Mawra played the lead role in this film, released in 2016 and this is how she gained recognition among Indian audiences. Significantly, Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane was seen with Mawra in 'Sanam Teri Kasam'. This film was re-released in February this year. It performed well in the re-release.

Mawra out of the sequel

Talking about the sequel of the film, Mawra has been dropped from 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2'. Her co-star Harshvardhan Rane announced on Instagram that he would not be a part of the film if the previous cast was repeated. He wrote, 'Although I am grateful for this experience, as the situation is and after reading the comments made about my country, I have decided that if the previous cast is repeated, I will respectfully step down from it.' The film's directors, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, also confirmed that Mawra is no longer a part of this franchise. The Pakistani actress had called Harshvardhan's move a PR stunt, to which the actor also gave a befitting reply.

Also Read: Bobby Darling's one-night stand bombshell with a famous cricketer leaves fans shocked | Deets inside