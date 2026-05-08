Rakesh Bedi announces new film NH404, bags lead role after playing Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar films

New Delhi:

Rakesh Bedi has bagged his next film after playing a politician and an Indian spy, Jameel Jamali, in Dhurandhar films. Titled NH404, the first poster of the film has been unveiled, and people are replying with Dhurandhar connotations.

Rakesh Bedi bags lead role in NH404

In the poster that was unveiled, Rakesh Bedi was seen lying on muddy ground as a road roller advanced towards him. Only the film's title, NH404, and director, Suresh Triveni's names were revealed. The film's release date is yet to be announced. "Agar road roller dekho, toh left aur right dekh kar road cross karo!", read the caption. Take a look:

How did fans reply?

"Bacha hai tu mera road roller", wrote a user. Others commented, "Hit hogi ye film", "Mera bacha hai tu hat ja bulldozer", "Yeh kya ho gaya Jameel Jamali Saab ko", "Jameel Jamali sab doing sidequests", "Ab dkte ha ya moive kitne kamayi gi", and others.

What Rakesh Bedi told India TV about playing Jameel Jamali

After the release of Dhurandhar in December, Rakesh Bedi exclusively spoke to India TV about playing Jameel Jamali. He had then hinted that his character will feel very different in the sequel. And so it did. Without giving too much away, he had said, “ All I can say is that I'll be more menacing that what the my character was in part 1,” adding that audiences should be prepared for what’s coming.

He also tried to peel back the layers of Jameel. On the surface, the character may seem conniving and even humorous at times, but there’s a sharper edge underneath. Bedi also pointed out that Jameel is far more aggressive than he appears, someone who quietly drives the events unfolding in Lyari. “He pulls the strings and somehow starts it all,” he said.

Rakesh Bedi had one of the most important roles in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film, which was released on March 19, stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film continues to remain in the theatres.

Also read: Did Rakesh Bedi get Rs 1 crore bonus from Dhurandhar makers for playing Jameel Jamali? Actor reveals