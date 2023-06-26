Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Rajpal Yadav reveals his first wife died during childbirth; says 'I carried her dead....'

Actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav is one of the most celebrated personalities of Bollywood. The actor, who entertained generations with this comic timing, recently shared his heartwrenching personal life and how he lost his first wife at the age of 20.

During an interview with The Lallantop, Rajpal recalled the tragedy of carrying his first wife's dead body on his shoulders. He also shared about his struggles of working in a clothing factory at a young age.

“Back in the day, if you were a 20-year-old man with a job, people would ask your family to get you married. So, my father got me married. My first wife, she just delivered a baby, a daughter, and died. I was supposed to meet her the next day but was then carrying her dead body on my shoulders. But thanks to my family, my mother, my sister-in-law, it never felt like my daughter didn’t have her mother, she grew up with a lot of love", the actor said.

Rajpal also spoke about getting married for the second time and opened up about his second wife Radha. Hailing her for always supporting him, the actor said, "I have never asked my wife to wear a saree or anything. The way I talk to my mother, my wife talks to her the same way. She learned the language, one day when I reached the village, I saw that woh muh dhak ke baithi hui hai, because in villages women live a certain way. Whenever she visits the village–during Holi and Diwali–no one can gauge that she knows five languages!... After my guru, my parents, the one who supported me the most is my wife, 100 percent. Radha also raised the daughter I had from my first wife, as her own. She is in Lucknow today, happily married but the credit goes to my family and wife. I did nothing, I was just a medium, everything came along and helped."

Two weeks ago, Rajpal Yadav penned a heartfelt note for his second wife Radha. On Instagram, he wrote, "2 decades ago today we got married here in Mumbai, what an incredible journey so far! I am looking forward to many more years of adventure and togetherness with you. Just want to say I couldn’t have found a better partner in anyone else. Happy 20th anniversary, my love."

