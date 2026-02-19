Rajpal Yadav seen dancing at niece's wedding after getting interim bail, video goes viral

New Delhi:

Rajpal Yadav has been released from Tihar jail on interim bail, 13 days after he surrendered in the cheque bounce case. After walking out of jail, the actor was seen dancing his heart out at his niece's wedding. Previously, he had requested bail, citing a wedding in his family. Separately, the actor took to Instagram and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their support as he undergoes financial difficulties.

Rajpal Yadav seen dancing at his niece's wedding

In the viral video, Rajpal Yadav, dressed in a kurta-pyjama, was seen dancing with the ladies of the house at his niece's wedding. Soon after, the actor was seen looking for his wife, and they danced together for a short while. The video is spreading like wildfire on the internet. Watch it here:

Rajpal Yadav thanks fans for support

"Aap sabhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (I thank you all for your love and support)", wrote Rajpal Yadav in a separate post on Instagram. His fans welcomed him with heartfelt messages and emojis. Take a look:

Rajpal Yadav granted interim bail until March 18

Rajpal Yadav has been granted interim bail until March 18 in the cheque bounce case. On February 17, the Karkardooma Court issued a release warrant, following which he was cleared to walk out of Tihar Jail. As per news agency ANI, his lawyer confirmed the development and said the release warrant had been issued after the court order.

A day earlier, on Monday, the Delhi High Court had heard Rajpal Yadav’s bail plea and granted him interim relief till March 18. Before that, the court had directed his lawyer to deposit Rs 1.5 crore in the name of the defendant company from which the loan was taken, by 3 pm, as a condition for bail. The amount was deposited as instructed, after which the court approved his interim bail till the given date.

