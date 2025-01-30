Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa tease fans with cryptic post, clarify 'not becoming parents'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Bollywood couple, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, have sparked curiosity among their fans after they shared a cryptic post on Instagram. They jointly shared a post on the social media platform featuring a silhouette picture of themselves against colourful lights along with a caption, which left fans guessing. ''Something special is brewing. Can't wait to share it with you all. Stay tuned!'' reads the text of one of the slides of their post. Clarifying any speculation about their pregnancy, the duo said, ''P.S: we are not becoming parents yet.''

See the post:

While the details remain under wraps, fans are eager to know what the couple is working on. RajKummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. Before finally tying the knot, the duo had been dating each other for a long time. They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film CityLights in 2014.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which was released on October 11. The film also starred Triptii Dimri. RajKummar was also seen in Stree 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in Aditya Nimbalkar's untitled project. Apart from this, he also has Bachpan Ka Pyar in his kitty alongside Vaani Kapoor.

Patralekhaa, on the other hand, will next be seen in Phule opposite Pratik Gandhi. The film will be released in theaters on April 11, the 197th birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film stars Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as his wife, Savitribai Phule, bringing to life the inspiring journey of this iconic couple who championed equality and education in India.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Madonna slams Donald Trump's administration for 'dismantling' freedom of LGBTQ community

Also Read: Athiya Shetty flaunts her baby bump in new pictures, Dhanashree, Sonakshi Sinha shower blessings