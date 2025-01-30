Madonna slams Donald Trump's administration for 'dismantling' freedom of LGBTQ community

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Donald Trump recently returned to the White House as the 47th President of the US.

After Lady Gaga, now Madonna has called out Donald Trump's administration for 'dismantling freedom' of other marginalised communities. In a post on X, she posted a selfie and wrote, "It's so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years,", adding, "Don't give up the Fight!" Madonna, a long-time supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, has previously also spoken out against Trump. After he won the 2016 election, she delivered an impromptu speech at the Women's March on Washington.

Welcome to the revolution of love, to the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny, where not just women are in danger but all marginalised people, where being uniquely different right now might truly be considered a crime. It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the fuck up," she said as per Variety.

In the first week of Trump's second term as president, he issued executive orders to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion positions at executive branch departments and agencies; repealed directives preventing government discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation and allowing transgender people to serve in the military; and required the government to recognize only two genders, male and female, on passports and other official documents," she added.

Other pop icons have also slammed Trump in the wake of the executive orders. Lady Gaga said, "I am one of many people that supports [the LGBTQIA+ and other marginalized] communities. And we're not going down without a fight. We will stick together. It's going to be hard but I'm up for it. We're up for it. And I just want everyone to know how deeply they're loved and not invisible.''

