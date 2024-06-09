Rajinikanth greets PM Narendra Modi, says 'Third consecutive term a big achievement...'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Rajinikanth

Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Sunday said Narendra Modi assuming office for the third term as Prime Minister is a big achievement and people have ensured a strong opposition and it is a healthy sign for democracy.

Rajinikanth is all set to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his new Cabinet. Later, at the airport, he told the media: "Assuming office for the third consecutive term is Narendra Modi's big achievement, my hearty greetings to him. People have elected a robust opposition which is a healthy sign for democracy. To a question on his expectations over the next five years, he said the governance will be good and that is what he expected.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Lal Salaam, which was directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa. The Sports drama flick featured Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, while Rajinikanth played an extended cameo in the film. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala recently announced a project with Rajinikanth on his social media accounts. In the announcement post, the two were seen posing together at Rajinikanth's home.

Last month, a picture of Rajnikanth and Amitabh went viral on social media. Fans got excited about the two superstars in one frame. One user wrote, "Superstar and Big B". Another user wrote, "Legends". "Two legends in one frame", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing screen space after 33 years. The duo were last seen together in the 1991 film Hum. Directed by Mukul S. Anand, the film also features Govinda, Mukul S. Anand, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Danny Denzongpa, Shilpa Shirodkar and Deepa Sahi among others.

