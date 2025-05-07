Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun hail 'Operation Sindoor', Thalaiva says, 'Fighter's fight has begun | Read Post Padma Vibhushan recipient Rajinikanth has also applauded the Indian Army for successfully conducting Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

South superstar Rajinikanth took to his X account on Wednesday to applaud the Indian Army for conducting Operation Sindoor on May 7. The actor mentioned being PM Modi in his tweet and talked about the unity of this country. For those who don't know, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force conducted a joint operation at 1:44 AM today to destroy nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the terror attack in Pahalgam.

What did Rajinikanth say?

Thalaiva took to his X account and wrote, 'The fighter's fight begins... No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #OperationSindoor JAI HIND.'

Along with Rajinikanth, several other superstars have also reacted to Operation Sindoor. This includes Pushpa actor Allu Arjun and Padma Vibhushan recipient Chiranjeevi.

Allu Arjun's post

The Pushpa 2 actor shared the poster of Operation Sindoor and wrote, 'May justice be served. Jai Hind #OperationSindoor.'

Chiranjeevi tweet

Chiranjeevi also took to his X account and wrote, 'Jai Hind,' while sharing the poster.

Several Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Nimrat Kaur among others also hailed the Indian Army for Operation Sindoor.

