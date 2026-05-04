Raja Shivaji Box Office [May 4]: How much did Riteish Deshmukh's film earn on Monday, as per early estimates

New Delhi:

Riteish Deshmukh's period drama Raja Shivaji, which hit theatres on May 1, 2026, coinciding with Maharashtra Day, is holding strong at the box office. Directed by Riteish himself, the film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Raja Shivaji opened on a solid note with Rs 11.35 crore on day one, followed by Rs 10.55 crore on its second day. The film also benefited from the weekend boost, seeing improved collections on Sunday. Now, on day 4, the first Monday becomes a key test for the film, as it often decides whether a movie's success is driven by real audience support or just weekend hype.

Let's find out how much did Raja Shivaji earned on its first Monday, May 4, 2026, as per early estimates provided by trade website Sacnilk.

Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 4

As per early estimates provided by industry tracker Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected Rs 5.60 crore across 5,145 shows, with an overall occupancy of 21.1%. The film recorded its highest occupancy of 41% in the Marathi version, which earned Rs 4.25 crore from 1,735 shows. Meanwhile, the Hindi version collected Rs 1.35 crore from 3,410 shows.

With this, the film's total collection after Day 4 stands at Rs 39.50 crore in India (at the time of publishing this article). However, the exact box office figures will be updated by tomorrow, May 5, 2026, 10 AM.

Raja Shivaji: Cast and crew details

Apart from Riteish Deshmukh, the film features a star studded cast included Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

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