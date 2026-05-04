Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay movies: How many films have the iconic duo starred in together?

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Tamil cinema. Over the years, they have acted together in several films, including action thrillers and family dramas.

For the unversed, the duo reunited for their 2023 film Leo after a gap of 15 years. Let’s take a look at how many films they have worked on together over the years.

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay films together

Vijay and Trisha have worked together in six films across different genres. Their pairing has been consistently appreciated and remains memorable for fans. Here's a look at their films.

1. Ghilli

Directed by Dharani, the 2004 film Ghilli was the first film that brought Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan together on screen. The film was a box office hit as it collected over Rs 30 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film also stars Prakash Raj in the key roles.

2. Thirupaachi

Written and directed by Perarasu, the Tamil action drama Thirupaachi follows the story of a blacksmith from a village visits his sister and her husband. The plot continues when he witnessed the city is not safe for the common people he takes the matter into his hands.

3. Aathi

The duo Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, also featured together in 2006 film Aathi which follows the story of a young man who moves to Chennai to seek revenge against the gangster. Written and directed by Ramana, the film is available to stream on JioHotstar.

4. Kuruvi

Another film in which Vijay and Trisha came together on screen was the 2008 film Kuruvi. Directed by Dharani, the film revolves around a car racer, Vetrivel, who discovers that his father might still be alive and held captive when he meets a don. The film can be watched on Prime Video and JioHotstar.

5. Leo

Actors Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay reunited for the 2023 film Leo marking their comeback as a pair after 14 years. The Tamil film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Trisha's cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's 2024 film

Notably, Trisha made a special cameo appearance in the 2024 Tamil film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), which features Thalapathy Vijay. She appeared in the dance number titled 'Matta', where she danced alongside Vijay.

Trisha Krishnan clicked outside TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai home

For the unversed, Trisha Krishnan turned 43 on Monday, May 4, 2026. She was seen outside TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay’s Chennai residence as early counting trends showed him leading in the Tamil Nadu polls.

Also Read: Celebrations begin at Thalapathy Vijay's house, Trisha arrives at TVK chief's Chennai residence | Watch