Raj Kundra summoned by Economic Offences Wing in Rs 60.48 crore investment fraud case Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been summoned by EOW in Rs 60.48 crore investment fraud. The appearance has been postponed till September 15

New Delhi:

The troubles of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, are not ending anytime soon. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) sent him a summons on Tuesday in a fraud case of Rs 60.48 crore.

It is significant to note that Raj Kundra is celebrating his 50th birthday today. He has been asked to appear for questioning on September 15. Earlier, Raj Kundra was to appear on September 10. However, he asked for more time for his appearance.

About the summons

The EOW has issued a summons against Raj Kundra. Hence, the businessman cannot leave the country. A senior EOW official confirmed that the auditor of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has also been summoned for questioning.

Both Shetty and Kundra were summoned three times earlier during the preliminary investigation. Both said that they live in London, so they had sent their lawyer. On this, the EOW said that the lawyer did not give complete information. After this, a formal FIR was registered.

What is the whole matter?

Let us tell you that an FIR has been registered against Kundra at Juhu Police Station in Mumbai. The director of Lotus Capital Financial Services says that between 2015 and 2023, he invested Rs 60.48 crore in Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's company, Best Deal TV Private Limited. He has alleged that Shilpa and Raj spent this money themselves instead of investing it in the company.

Shilpa's lawyer's argument

Complainant Deepak Kothari's lawyer, Jain Shroff, said that his client had invested money with evidence. On the contrary, Shilpa Shetty's lawyer Prashant Patil has rejected the allegations. He says that the complainant himself was a partner in the company. His son was made the director. If the company made a profit, it would be divided between the two.

