Rahul Roy performs Aashiqui song at Bihar wedding, fans say 'this guy deserves more fame' | Viral

Did you Rahul Roy was a household name in the 90s, with several superhit films to his name? The actor, known for his lean looks and back-brushed hair, was the breakout star of 1990 after his film Aashiqui, starring Anu Aggarwal, became a box-office blockbuster. However, his fame was short-lived, and he steadily faded away from films.

Years later, Rahul was spotted spreading his old-school charm by performing 'Saanson Ki Jarurat Hai Jaise' at a wedding in Bihar. His video is going viral on the Internet.

Rahul Roy performs Saanson Ki Jarurat Hai Jaise at a wedding

Rahul Roy sat on a chair on the stage, with a guitar in his hand. He lip-synced to 'Saanson Ki Jarurat Hai Jaise' from Aashiqui, quite like in the film itself. For the unversed, he was a guest at RK Srivastava's niece's wedding, who is a popular mathematician in Bihar. Fans were left in awe of Rahul's charm, saying how he deserves all the respect and love. Watch the video here:

How did fans react to Rahul Roy's video?

Fans loved Rahul Roy's video from the Bihar wedding. They wrote, "This guy is inspiring. Even after so much struggle, bad career, a life threatening stroke still the show must go on. God bless him", "Waqt waqt ki baat hai, kabhi Sridevi aur krishma ka hero tha", "Really sad to see such a gud talent doing these petty things for survival", "This guy deserve more fame more respect", "Very strong man, after lots of difficulties faced , still ignored them and live his life. this shows us how to overcome in our life.life is precious live it at any cost .salute him."

Rahul Roy suffered a stroke in 2020

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in 2020 while shooting for a film in Ladakh. The actor had to be airlifted and brought to a hospital in Mumbai. After spending days at the hospital for treatment, the actor was brought back home for recovery.

On the work front, Rahul Roy was last seen in the 2023 film Agra. He was also the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss in 2007.

