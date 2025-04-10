This actor signed 47 films in 11 days, all flopped, participated in Bigg Boss and now lives in anonymity Read further to know about a Bollywood actor, who started his career as the lead actor in the 1990 blockbuster film produced by Mahesh Bhatt. But later disappeared from the entertainment industry after giving flop after flop. He even participated in Bigg Boss.

Fate can change a person's fate. This line perfectly fits the actor who was once a superstar. When he debuted in Mahesh Bhatt's blockbuster film in 1990, it created a stir, he became a star overnight. He signed 47 films in 11 days. However, despite tasting success at the peak, this actor lost everything and even chose to participate in a reality show for his livelihood. After everything said and done, the actor has not been approached for any films in the last decade but was recently seen in Salman Khan's film.

Who is this actor?

The actor began his playing career with newbie Anu Agarwal in the 1990 blockbuster film Aashiqui. After that, he starred with Karisma Kapoor in Sudhakar Bokade's 1992 love film Sapne Sajan Ke. You must have realised by now that Rahul Roy is the subject of our conversation. Rahul Roy gained popularity thanks to the movie Aashiqui. He instantly rose to fame. Following this, he began receiving proposals from directors and producers, and in just 11 days, he signed 47 pictures. However, none of those movies were successful.

Later the situation became such that he did not even have money to pay the hospital bills. In 2020, Rahul suffered a stroke and heart attack, due to which he required extensive medical treatment including heart and brain angiography. He revealed in an interview that after becoming financially stressed due to medical bills, he was struggling with debt.

Bigg Boss to Bollywood comeback

Rahul Roy participated in the Bigg Boss season in 2006. The season was hosted by Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi. Along with Roy, Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Rupali Ganguly, Ravi Kishan and Bobby Darling were the most talked about contestants of the season. But it was the Aashiqui actor who won the first season of Bigg Boss.

Rahul is no longer active in the industry and at one point he was also called a flop actor. But recently he has made a comeback with the film Sikandar opposite Salman Khan.

