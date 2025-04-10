Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 to Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero, a look at upcoming patriotic films 2025 will feature several patriotic film, which started from Sky Force. The same actor will once again be seen in a nationalistic film. Here's a look at the list of upcoming Bollywood patriotic movies.

As we gear up for a slew of patriotic films, two highly anticipated releases are capturing the attention of cinephiles and nationalists alike, Kesari 2 starring Akshay Kumar and Ground Zero with Emraan Hashmi. Kesari 2, the much-awaited sequel to the successful Kesari, once again stars Akshay Kumar in the role of C Sankaran Nair. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, this film also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday continues the saga of bravery by Nair who fought the unprecedented battle against the British empire. Inspired by real-life events and adapted from the book 'The Case that Shook the Empire'. Fans are eagerly anticipating Akshay's return to one of the most iconic roles in recent Bollywood history, as the actor’s portrayal of courage and patriotism struck a chord with audiences in the first part. The sequel is expected to elevate the stakes even higher, with a focus on the aftermath of history’s most important chapter, The Jallianwalah Baug Massacre that shaped India’s history.

On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero explores a more contemporary and gripping narrative. Set against the backdrop of the 2001 parliament attack, Hashmi essays the role of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey who led to the uncovering of the mastermind behind the attack, ‘Ghazi Baba’ which became India’s biggest anti-terror operation. The BSF officer was also awarded Keerti Chakra in 2005. Directed by renowned filmmaker Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, also starring Sai Tamhankar. Ground Zero is anticipated to highlight the human cost of war while underscoring India's tactical and diplomatic efforts on the global stage.

120 Bahadur brings to light the story of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground in a deadly cross-border battle. With Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the film captures raw bravery, sacrifice, and the brotherhood of men in uniform. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, it's a gritty war drama packed with emotion and action.

Border 2 redefines the legacy of the 1997 film, set against the backdrop of the Kargil War. Nidhi Dutta's directorial blends nostalgia with a fresh perspective. Sunny Deol returns alongside new faces like Kartik Aaryan and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film.

Sunny Deol's starrer Lahore 1947 is a period drama set during the Partition. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and directed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The period-drama film explores the emotional and cultural turmoil of pre-independence India. With its intense narrative and historical setting, it promises to be both heart-wrenching and thought-provoking.

Also Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer out: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi's time loop film seems like a fun ride | WATCH