Rahul Banerjee dies at 43: Here's latest update on investigation into Bengali actor's demise

New Delhi:

Bengali Actor, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2026. The news of Rahul's untimely demise has left everyone in shock, especially since he was only 43 years of age and was shooting for his show Bhole Baba Par Karega when he drowned in Talsari beach, Digha.

Now an investigation is going on and the SP pf Balasore, Odisha, spoke to ANI on the matter.

What did SP Balasore say?

SP Balasore (Odisha) said, 'Yesterday, Talsari IIC received information from Digha IIC regarding the death of a Bengali actor whose body was in Digha Medical. During joint verification by Talsari Police and Digha Police, it was confirmed that the incident occurred yesterday at around 5:30 PM when Rahul Banerjee and Sweta Mishra were dancing in water at knee levels for shooting a serial. Suddenly, both of them fell into a ditch. They were immediately taken to Digha Hospital. However, the male actor could not be saved. The team did not give any intimation or permission for shooting. Talsari Police is in touch with Digha Police regarding legal action.'

How did Rahul die?

Rahul was shooting for his upcoming serial Bhole Baba Par Karega when the tragic incident took place. The Bengali actor passed away allegedly due to drowning. The incident took place on the sets of the serial in Talsari, Digha. After Rahul drowned in the water, he was immediately taken to the hospital in Digha. It is assumed that Rahul passed away even before he reached the hospital.

The actor Bhaskar Banerjee, who is playing the role of Rahul’s uncle in the serial, revealed the incident that took place on the fateful day. According to Anandabazar, Bhaskar Banerjee said, 'He died due to drowning. It is a tragic incident. It happened after pack up. However, how exactly it happened is still not clear.'

Also Read: Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 43: Bengali actor's last Instagram post was uploaded on day of death | Watch