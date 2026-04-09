Raghav Chadha hosts Sanjay Dutt at his home, praises him for Dhurandhar | Photos

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen as SP Chaudhary Aslam in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar film series, has been receiving praise from celebrities and industry colleagues for his performance. The film has also broken several records at the box office with its impressive collections. Now, politician Raghav Chadha expressed his gratitude for meeting Sanjay Dutt by sharing pictures of them together on social media.

On Thursday, Raghav Chadha shared a post for Sanjay Dutt, recalling their meeting and revealing that he had hosted the Dhurandhar actor at his home some time ago. He also complimented Sanjay’s aura and the overwhelming response he has been receiving for the spy thriller Dhurandhar.

Raghav Chadha reflects on hosting Dhurandhar actor Sanjay Dutt at his home

In the pictures, Raghav and Sanjay can be seen posing for the cameras, both dressed in kurtas. The second picture shows them enjoying a conversation, while the third features the two sitting in the politician's garden.

For the caption, Raghav Chadha wrote, "Had the pleasure of hosting at my place, some time ago, one of the warmest people I know, Sanjay Dutt. So good to see all the love coming your way for ‘Dhurandhar’. The aura remains the same, and so does the admiration people have for you through every era. Couldn’t be more deserved. Always rooting for you! (sic)." Take a look below:

For those who may not know, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has removed Raghav Chadha from his role as Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha and replaced him with MP Ashok Mittal.

Sanjay Dutt's work front

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for the release of his film, Aakhri Sawal, which is slated to hit the big screens on May 8, 2026. The film was earlier scheduled for May 15 release. Directed by Abhijeet Warang, the film features Tridha Choudhury, Nitu Chandra and Namashi Chakraborthy in the lead roles. He is also a part of Kannada film 'KD - The Devil' and Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji.

Also Read: 'No complaints': Aditya Dhar reflects on Dhurandhar makeup artist Preetisheel Singh's long hours on sets