Raanjhanaa to Sholay, Holi scenes that elevated Bollywood movies' plots | Holi 2025 special

Holi festival has been depicted in several Hindi films. Several actors from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, have given memorable Holi songs and scenes. But amongst them are few movies where Holi sequences played an important role in taking the story forward. Learn about some such Hindi films here.

Raanjhanaa

When Holi is shown in the film 'Raanjhanaa', Sonam Kapoor's character Zoya applies color to actor Dhanush's character, Kundan. This is the moment when Kundan gets completely immersed in Zoya's love. He becomes a part of a different world of love.

Mohabbatein

The story of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh's film 'Mohabbatein' shows a fight between discipline and love. Amitabh plays the role of a strict principal in it. SRK plays a music teacher in the film who explains the meaning of love to the children. Despite the strictness of Big B's character, who plays the principal in the film, some children go out and celebrate Holi with Shah Rukh. This challenges the discipline of the principal in the story.

Darr

SRK played a negative role in the film 'Darr', who secretly scares and harasses Kiran (Juhi Chawla). But in the Holi scene, Shah Rukh's character, Rahul, takes advantage of the Holi atmosphere and applies color to Kiran. In this scene, Kiran's lover and future husband, Sunil, chases Rahul but is unable to catch him.

Silsila

In the film 'Silsila', an entire song 'Rang Barse' has been filmed on Holi. But in this song, Amit's wife (Jaya Bachchan) and Chandni's husband (Sanjeev Kumar) come to know about the affair between Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) and Chandni (Rekha). The story of the film takes a different turn because of this Holi scene.

Sholay

In the film 'Sholay', Gabbar and Jai-Veeru come face to face only after the Holi song. Gabbar shows his strength and his fear to the villagers. But Jai and Veeru confront Gabbar and his goons and force them to run away. But after this, Gabbar decides to kill Jai and Veeru.

