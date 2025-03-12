Deewaniyat: Sonam Bajwa announces new film with Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane Titled Deewaniyat, the romantic-drama will feature Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane opposite Sonam Bajwa. The film will be released by the end of 2025.

Sonam Bajwa, the Punjabi actress who is signing back-to-back for Bollywood films, took to her Instagram profile on Wednesday to announce her new film. Titled Deewaniyat, the romantic-drama will feature Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane opposite Bajwa. The film will be released by the end of 2025, and from what the announcement post suggests, it seems like the film is going to be an intense love story. The film is being directed by Milap Zaveri, the famous film writer of films like Marjaavaan, Satyamev Jayte and Kaagaz, among others. The film is being produced by Amulv Mohan and Vikir Motion Pictures. Deewaniyat is written by Mushtaq Shiekh and Milap.

Sonam Bajwa

For those who don't know, Sonam Bajwa will mark her Bollywood debut this year with Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer, Housefull 5. She has also signed Baaghi 4 opposite Tiger Shroff. These films will be released this year. And on top of that, the Punjabi model-turned-actor will now have a third film this year with Deewaniyat. The actor shares a massive following on social media. Hence, her making her way into the Hindi film industry will be a significant thing for her fans.

Harshvardhan Rane

On the other hand, Harshvardhan made her Bollywood debut with the romantic-drama, Sanam Teri Kasam. The 2016 film featured Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane in the leading role. Despite being a good film, it did not get the deserved recognition till 2025. Yes! The film was re-released this year and it opened gates for all the love and appreciation for the cast and makers. He later featured in films like Taish, Haseen Dillruba, Tara Vs Bilal and Savi, among others. However, he delivered his career best in Sanam Teri Kasam and after its re-release, it seems like the actor is now signing back-to-back projects.

It is significant to note that Rane will next be seen in Sanam Teri Sanam 2, apart from Deewaniyat.

Also Read: Is Deepika Padukone gearing up for The Intern’s Hindi remake? Here’s what we know