'Hogaya, Maddy khatam': R Madhavan opens up about anxiety on film sets, fears everyone will think he can't act In a recent interview, R Madhavan revealed he feels anxious on film sets, worrying people might think he can't act anymore. Read further to know the details.

New Delhi:

Actor R Madhavan, who was recently seen in the romantic comedy drama film, De De Pyaar De 2, alongside Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Meezan Jaaferi, opened up about the anxiety he experiences on the film sets. He also said that this fear has been growing with every new film he works on.

In a recent interview, the Kesari Chapter 2 actor revealed that he sometimes worries his assistants might think, "ki ab time hogaya hai kisi aur ko join karne ka, isko kuch aata nahi hai (It’s time to work with someone else now, he doesn't know anything.") Read on to know the details.

R Madhavan opens up about experiencing anxiety on film sets

In a conversation with Mirchi Plus, the Shaitaan actor revealed, "Aaj kal na main jabhi set par jaata hoon, mujhe pehle se bohot zyada darr lagta hai, mujhe na first day jab aap set par jao, toh sab dekh kar ye bol rahe hai ki ‘hogaya, Maddy khatam’, ‘aab isko acting nahi aati’. It’s getting worse by the film, mujhe lagta hau ki mere assistants dekh rahe hai, aur keh rahe hai ‘ki aab time hogaya hai kisi aur ko join karne ka, isko kuch aata nahi hai.’ Mera woh jo khauf hai na woh har film mein badhta jata hai (Nowadays, whenever I go on set, I feel a lot more scared than before. On the first day when you reach the set, it feels like everyone is looking at me and saying, ‘It’s over, Maddy is finished,’ ‘Now he doesn’t know how to act.’ It’s getting worse with every film. I feel like even my assistants are watching me and thinking, ‘It’s time to work with someone else now, he doesn’t know anything.’ That fear inside me keeps growing with every film)."

R Madhavan's work front

The 55-year-old actor R Madhavan has featured in several notable films and series in his acting career so far, including Vikram Vedha, 3 Idiots, Breathe, Shaitaan and others. He has several projects in the pipeline, which include Aditya Dhar's film, Dhurandhar and Netflix's series Legacy.

Also Read: 'They are all leaving us': Amitabh Bachchan mourns Kamini Kaushal's death, pens heart-wrenching note