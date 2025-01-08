Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection: Allu Arjun's film slows down on day 35, know its box office report here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know Pushpa 2 worldwide collection here

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' made a record collection at the box office. The film has collected more than Rs 1200 crores globally in 35 days of its release. It remained unbeatable since its release amid several other releases. Be it Nana Patekar's 'Vanvaas' or Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John', none of the films released after 'Pushpa 2' had a chance at the box office. It has been more than a month since the film hit the theatre and now the film witnessed a decline in its collection. Let's know how much Allu Arjun's film collected on the 35th day.

35th day collection

For the last two days, there has been a decline in the earnings of 'Pushpa 2'. The film had collected 7.2 crores on Sunday. It collected 2.5 crores on Monday and 2.15 crores on Tuesday. The collection on the 35th day has been 1.53 crores so far. Talking about the total collection of 'Pushpa 2', the film has collected Rs 1212.38 crores so far. The film has touched this figure on the 35 days of its release.

In which language did it earn the most?

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has earned the most in the Hindi version. The film got a lot of love from the Hindi belt audience. The film has collected Rs 881.76 crores so far. Now the film is moving towards earning Rs 900 crores in the Hindi version.

‘Baby John’ defeated by ‘Pushpa 2’

Varun Dhawan's film ‘Baby John’, released on Christmas, could not withstand the storm of ‘Pushpa 2’. Made on a budget of Rs 160 crore, this film has collected Rs 39.01 crore so far. The film has earned only Rs 19 lakh on the 15th day. The collection of the film is falling day by day. If the situation remains like this, it will soon disappear from the theatres.

