Pushpa 2 to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Fans await for release of THESE sequels in 2024 after Stree 2

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, is shattering every major box office record since its release last week. The film is the sequel to the 2018 release of the same name. However, the sequel of Stree is not the only film that is released in 2024 that is conquering the box office but several Hollywood and South Indian films have ruled this year. Several more sequels are scheduled to hit the big screens in 2024 which are expected to do good business at the box office. We have curated a list of sequels that will be released in the remaining months of 2024 that are highly anticipated.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most-awaited flicks of 2024. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres in August but its release date has been pushed to December by its makers.

Singham Again

Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar, among other stars was also scheduled to release on the occasion of Independence Day. Later, the makers of the action drama flick announced that Singham Again will not release on Diwali this year.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also slated to release in 2024. The film is the sequel to the 2022 release, which was a huge commercial success and went on to become of the highest grossers of the year.

Smile 2

The psychological supernatural horror film Naomi Scott in the lead. Smile 2 is the sequel to the 2022 release of the same name. Directed by Parker Finn, the film will release worldwide in October this year.

Moana 2

The animated musical fantasy adventure film is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and is the sequel to the 2016 release of the same name. The film stars Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Scherzinger and is slated to release worldwide on November 27.

Sitaare Zameen Par

The upcoming film features Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh in the lead roles and is jointly produced by Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao. It is reported that Sitaare Zameen Par will be based on the Spanish film, Champions. It is scheduled to release on December 25, 2024.

