Priyanka Despande’s second husband: Here's everything you need to know about Vasi Sachi Priyanka Despande’s private wedding was reportedly held in Chennai. While Deshpande wore a golden silk saree with minimal makeup, her partner Vasi opted for a white kurta and veshti.

New Delhi:

Television presenter and actress Priyanka Despande took to Instagram to reveal her second wedding. She posted several pictures, with the caption, '16.04.2025 Life Update: Going to enjoy the sunset at this wedding.' The private wedding, reportedly held in Chennai, was attended by family members and close friends. This has led to curiosity among shocked fans as to who the groom is. She is married to DJ Vasi Sachi.

Who is Vasi Sachi?

Sachi is a popular DJ and entrepreneur. He is the founder of event management firm Click 187 and is a well-known name in the DJ circuit. Interestingly, he has performed at many famous clubs and discotheques, including several weddings and events.

How did Priyanka Deshpande and Vasi Sacchi meet?

According to reports, the two met at one of Vasi's events, where Despande was hosting. After some time of dating and getting close to each other in recent months, they decided to take their relationship forward by getting married. Despande wore a beautiful golden silk saree with minimal makeup while her partner Vasi wore a stunning white kurta and veshti. Both opted for a traditional look.

For the unversed, Despande was previously married to Praveen Kumar. The two have been married since 2016. Rumours of their divorce surfaced in 2022. However, there is no concrete proof of when they were officially divorced.

Facts About Priyanka Despande

32-year-old Priyanka Despande works with Sun TV, Chutti TV, Zee Tamil, Sun Music and Star Vijay and is one of the highest-paid South Indian television presenters. She graduated from Ethiraj College for Women. Despande is known for hosting television shows like Azhagiya Penne, Super Singer Junior, Oo Solariya Ooham Solariya, Super Singer, Start Music, The Wall, Ollibley, Surya Vanakkam, Isai Unplugged, Glimpse, Kings of Comedy Juniors and Jodi Number One. She also participated in Bigg Boss 5 hosted by Kamal Haasan and came out of the house as a runner-up and won Kooku with Komal Season 5.

Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia hints at Samay Raina's comeback, says picture abhi baki hai