Ranveer Allahbadia hints at Samay Raina's comeback, says picture abhi baki hai Ranveer Allahbadia hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. During this, the YouTuber called Samay Raina his brother. He also hinted at Samay's comeback.

New Delhi:

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has been facing a lot of difficulties since the India's Got Lalent controversy. However, the YouTuber has resumed his podcast. After facing a lot of criticism earlier this year, Ranveer now seems to have stabilised himself and his career. Recently, he interacted with his fans through social media. During this, he also talked about Samay Raina's comeback.

How did the controversy affect Samay Ranveer?

During an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, Ranveer answered his fans' questions. When he was asked how this controversy affected him. 'Lost: health, money, opportunities, reputation, mental health, peace, parental satisfaction and much more. Found: transformation, spiritual growth, perseverance. Will slowly work towards getting back all that has been lost. Let the work speak,' the YouTuber wrote on Instagram. This was the first time Ranveer openly spoke on things that have been affected by the controversy.

Picture abhi baki hai: Ranveer Allahbadia

When Ranveer Allahbadia was asked if he is in touch with Samay Raina, he was quick to reply that Samay will be back soon. Ranveer said that the controversy has really brought them all closer. 'Samay waapse aayega. We have all come closer after the events. Standing with each other in good times as well as bad times. My brother is a media legend. God is watching over us all. Just want to say, love Ashish Chanchlani and The Rebel Kid too. Picture abhi baki hai,' the podcaster's Instagram stories read.

What is the controversy?

In an episode of India's Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia made an objectionable comment about parents and their sex lives. His video went viral on social media. After this, he was criticised, trolled and even bullied. Several FIRs were filed against the show's team, including Ranveer, Ashish and Apoorva. The Supreme Court has also reprimanded Ranveer for his comment.

