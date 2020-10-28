Priyanka Chopra to start shooting for new Hollywood film reportedly titled 'Text for You'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA The film is reportedly titled 'Text For You'

Global star Priyanka Chopra is on her way to star in another Hollywood film which co-stars Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

PeeCee took to her Instagram handle to share the news about the film which is reportedly titled Text For You. She posted an article from a leading daily and captioned the image saying, “So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo!”

The film which is directed by Jim Strouse will have Priyanka essaying the role of a woman whose fiancé has died. In his memory she keeps sending SMSes to the same phone number not knowing that the number is now owned by Sam Heughan’s character who is also going through a trauma.

If reports are to be believed, the film is a remake of SMS Fur Dich, which is a German film based on a book by Sofie Cramer.

Meanwhile, apart from the big news Priyanka also shared an adorable picture of herself with Valentina in her Insta story who is Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas’s daughter. She along with a heart emoji wrote, “Happy Birthday sweet Valentina! Love you.”

Talking about her professional front again, Priyanka she was last seen in 'The Sky is Pink' with Shonali Bose. The film also featured Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

She will next be seen in her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger. Apart from that she also has a Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. As per reports, the actress has also been roped in to be a part of Matrix 4 cast.

PC will soon be seen hosting a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon and is even a part of another Amazon project, Citadel, which is a series and will star Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden who played the role of Robb Stark in the popular TV show.

