Prem Sagar, son of legendary director Ramanand Sagar, passes away; industry mourns loss Legendary director Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar passed away on Sunday at the age of 84. According to reports, he had been unwell for some time.

New Delhi:

Prem Sagar, the son of veteran filmmaker Ramanand Sagar and an important figure behind the success of the iconic television series ‘Ramayan’, has passed away. According to reports, he had been unwell for some time and he breathed last on Sunday, August 31, 2025. He was 84 years old.

Prem Sagar was best known for his work in films and television series like 'Charas’, ‘Ankhen’, ‘Alif Laila’, ‘Lalkar’ and others. For the unversed, Prem Sagar penned the autobiography of his father Ramanand Sagar ‘An Epic Life: Ramanand Sagar, From Barsaat to Ramayan’.

Actors mourn Prem Sagar's demise

Tributes from across the film industry have been pouring in. Actor Sunil Lahri who played the role of ‘Lakshman’ in the hit television series ‘Ramayan’ took to his X handle to paid tribute and expressed his grief. He wrote, “Absolutely shocking news we lost Prem Sagar Ji son of Ramanand Sagar ji of Ramayan Om Shanti.”

Veteran actor Arun Govil expressed deep regret and sorrow over Prem Sagar’s passing and wrote, “The news of the demise of late Shri Ramanand Sagar's son and famous film producer Shri Prem Sagar, who spread the dignity, ideals and teachings of Lord Shri Ram to the masses through the electronic medium by giving the form of Ramayana TV serial, is extremely sad. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow."

He was an alumnus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune from 1968 batch. Throughout his career, he worked majorly alongside his father, Ramanand Sagar, under the Sagar Arts banner, best known for its TV series ‘Ramayan’, which was first aired in 1987 on Doordarshan.