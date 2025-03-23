Prateik Babbar, Priya Banerjee react to controversies surrounding their wedding and family reactions Prateik Babbar married his longtime girlfriend Priya Banerjee on February 14, 2025. On this occasion, he did not invite anyone from his family, including his father Raj Babbar and brother Arya Babbar.

Prateik Babbar, son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil, recently married OTT actor Priya Banerjee, which made a lot of headlines. It was said that the actor did not invite anyone from his family including his father and brother. The couple tied the knot in the presence of friends and some relatives. Then a small event was held in Goa. Now the actors have given a joint interview to ETimes, where they candidly spoke about their relationship with Prateik's family.

Prateik's grandparents attended the wedding

Prateik Babbar married his longtime girlfriend Priya Banerjee on February 14, 2025. On this occasion, he did not invite anyone from his family, including his father Raj Babbar and brother Arya Babbar. He tied the knot at mother Smita Patil's house. Prateik said that Priya Banerjee's becoming a bride was the most beautiful moment for him. The actor said, 'We both cried together. We were crying but we did not let the tears come out because Priya had done makeup. Priya said, 'We had family with us. The wedding took place at home. It was very special. And I wanted this because I was never a girl who dreamed of a big wedding. Everything happened well. Our wedding was very meaningful. It had a lot of emotional value for everyone involved. This marriage was blessed by my mother and my grandparents.'

Priya Banerjee reacts to Raj Babbar not attending the wedding

Priya Banerjee said that the Babbar family never existed. Without taking Raj Babbar's name, she said that he was never in Prateik's life. 'Some people get limelight by talking about other people. When you talk about people, you get a little attention here and there. People will talk. We don't need to listen to this. We have to live our lives. We have to be happy. We don't need to sit and explain ourselves to the whole world. We are not here to answer anyone. Nobody pays our bills,' the actor said.

'Whoever spoke during our marriage, be it a troller, be it a family member, anyone, no one has lost their mother at the age of two weeks, right? No one has the right because no one can understand what this person has suffered. Whenever he (Prateik) feels that it is the right time to speak about it, to speak about those things which he has never spoken about, then he will speak,' she added

Priya Banerjee on Arya Babbar's allegations

During their wedding, several people including Prateik's stepbrother Arya alleged that whatever Prateik is doing, it is under the influence of Priya. On this, Priya revealed that it did not bother her at all. But Pratik said, 'It was bothering me because people were pointing fingers at her, saying she was the reason.' Priya further added, 'This is not new for us, not new for you, not new for the world. We know that whenever something happens, they always point fingers at a woman.'

Who was Prateek Babbar's first wife?

For the unversed, Prateik was earlier married to producer Sanya Sagar. She was born on May 1, 1990 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. After completing her studies, she came to Mumbai in 2008. After this, she got a degree in Fashion Communication from the National Institute of Fashion Technology. Sanya Sagar went to London for further studies. She earned a diploma in filmmaking from the London Film Academy. In 2017, she started working as the director of ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Limited. In the same year, Sanya Sagar set up her own production house, Pinkmoss Media Pvt Ltd. She is the daughter of Pawan Sagar, a close aide of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Her father is employed as a special officer in the Mayawati government.

Sanya married Prateik Babbar on January 23, 2019. According to reports, Prateik and Sanya had known each other for nine years and were dating each other for two years before marriage. In a conversation with 'Mumbai Mirror', he had said that he wanted to date for a year or two before getting married. The love of Sanya Sagar and Prateik Babbar, however, did not last long as problems arose between them. Just a year after marriage, the news came that they were separating. However, they worked on their relationship. Tried to fix it. But fate had something else in store, due to which they got divorced in January 2023.

