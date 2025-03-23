'Bahut achcha hua...,' Aamir Khan reacts to son Junaid Khan's 'Loveyapa' failing at box office Aamir Khan expressed happiness over the failure of his son Junaid Khan's first theatrical release and said something that will surprise you.

In a recent interview, Aamir Khan spoke openly about his son Junaid Khan's Loveyapa and shared his thoughts on the film's failure. During a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Aamir was asked about the progress of Junaid's career in the last three-four years. Expressing confidence in his son's journey, Aamir said that his son has made a strong start and has a lot of talent.

Aamir further added that Loveyapa did not do anything special at the box office and 'it's good'. He explained in detail that failures are necessary to learn and move forward. He said, 'I think he is doing well and he will continue to learn.'

Aamir praised Junaid's acting skills

Despite the film's failure, Aamir praised Junaid's acting talent. He said that the debutant is dedicated towards his work. The superstar also said that he completely immerses himself in his characters. Comparing his work in Maharaj and Loveyapa, Aamir emphasised how Junaid played both the characters successfully and showed his biggest strength as an actor.

Aamir acknowledged Junaid's weaknesses

While praising Junaid, Aamir also pointed out some of his weaknesses. He admitted that like him, Junaid is also not a great dancer and finds social gatherings challenging. He revealed that Junaid often gives strange and different answers during interviews, which makes the conversation a little awkward. Although Aamir is confident that Junaid will improve with time, he said that the failure of Loveyapa can prove to be a big learning for him.

What is similar between father and son?

When asked if he sees a reflection of himself in Junaid, Aamir admitted that he does. He recalled that in the early days, he too was shy like Junaid and was not very comfortable giving interviews.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Sitare Zameen Par featuring Darsheel Safari. The film is said to be releasing this year, during Christmas.

