A monk’s son, who became Amitabh Bachchan’s godfather, who is he? Read further to know about a director, who made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar in the 70s. Know about his journey from a daily wage laborer to delivering a string of superhit films.

While the social media may be obsessed with star kids and nepotism debates, often time, filmmakers, writer and actors have entered the entertainment industry from very humble backgrounds and made a name for not only themselves but for others as well.

Today, we will tell you about one such filmmaker, who lost his mother at just 5 years old, and his father retired at 8. This child arrived in Mumbai and began working as a daily wage laborer to earn a living. But hard work and dedication made him a superhit director in the film industry and became the godfather of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Who is Amitabh Bachchan's godfather?

Yes! We are talking about Prakash Mehra, who may not be with us today, but his films remain etched in people's minds. Director Prakash Mehra, known for his blockbuster hits like "Zanjeer," "Hera Pheri," "Lawaris," "Namak Halal," and "Sharaabi," passed away in 2009 but the Bijnor-born filmmaker has left behind a legacy that'll inspire generations.

Reports suggest that Mehra came to Mumbai when he was just eight years old. Yet, his spirit remained unshaken. He lived with a relative, slept at the railway station and even lived on the footpath. But Mehra was full of enthusiasm for life and was determined to overcome every barrier of struggle and make a name for himself in this world. Some time passed, and Prakash Mehra began working as a daily wage laborer to earn a living. He served tea on film sets and worked as a mini-traveller at a production house. It was then that his dream of becoming a filmmaker was awakened and he decided to become a director.

He hit it out of the park with debut film

In 1968, Prakash Mehra made his first film, "Haseena Maan Jaayegi." Starring Shashi Kapoor, this film was a musical love story drama that was well-received and a box office hit. Following this, Prakash Mehra made Mela, which grossed only averagely. He then directed films like "Samadhi" and "Aan Baan." However, it was Zanjeer that released in 1973, helped his carve an irreplaceable place for himself.

Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role in this film and was a stellar performer. Even today, this film is considered a cult classic. Prakash Mehra went on to produce a string of hits with Amitabh Bachchan, directing films like "Hera Pheri," "Lawaarish," "Sharaabi," and "Zanjeer." Prakash Mehra, the director who made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar in the 1970s, was also known as Amitabh's godfather.

Prakash Mehra died of organ failure in 2009

Prakash Mehra accomplished many feats in his career, making over 22 films. His films are still considered a treasure in Bollywood history. The late filmmaker has been honored with dozens of awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2009, Prakash Mehra contracted pneumonia and never recovered. He died of multiple organ failure during this time.

