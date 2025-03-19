Do you know who's the most famous Indian actor? No, its not Shah Rukh Khan or Allu Arjun There are four stars from South in the top 5 and only SRK from Bollywood has managed to secure the third position. However, this list changes every week and its listing is done according to the buzz.

From Bollywood to the South, several Indian actors rule the hearts of the audience. Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan to Rajinikanth and Prabhas, certain actors enjoy more fan following than others. But do you know which star is currently the favourite of the people? Ormax Media has released a list of the top 10 actors according to the buzz on social media, in which a South actor has overshadowed Bollywood stars. Let us know about the top 10 stars of February 2025 according to the report of Ormax.

Who are the most popular top 10 stars?

Ormax has released the list of top 10 actors by sharing a post on its Insta account. The caption with this post read, 'Ormax Stars India Loves: Most Popular Male Stars in India February 2025. The interesting thing is that in Ormax's list of top 10 stars, South stars have dominated Bollywood actors. 7 superstars of the South are included in this list while only 3 Bollywood actors could make it to the list. Among them, Prabhas is in the number one position. This is the list of top 10 stars:

Prabhas Thalapathy Vijay Allu Arjun Shah Rukh Khan Ram Charan Mahesh Babu Ajith Kumar Junior NTR Salman Khan Akshay Kumar

Four South stars are in top 5 with just one Bollywood star

Prabhas Work Front

Talking about the most popular actor Prabhas, last year he created a ruckus at the box office with the film Kalki 2898 AD. His upcoming films now include Raja Saab which can be released by April 2025. At the same time, the work of Part 2 of Kalki 2898 AD has also started.

