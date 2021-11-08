Poonam Pandey gets husband arrested for assault; actress admitted to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Sunday after the actress complained that he assaulted her. The actress was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, reports ANI.

This is not the first time that he was accused of assault by his wife. Last year in September, A Goa court granted conditional bail to film producer Sam Bombay, who was arrested for allegedly molesting, threatening and assaulting his actor wife Poonam Pandey.

Pandey had filed a police complaint claiming that her husband had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where the couple was reportedly preparing for a film shoot. Sam Bombay was been booked under Sections 353 (causing hurt), 353 (insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bombay was arrested after the police conducted enquiries at the South Goa hotel, where the assault allegedly took place.

Pandey is a social media influencer and has also acted in Bollywood films like 'Nasha', 'The Journey of Karma', and 'Malini and Co'. She had married Sam Bombay last month.